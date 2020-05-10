

HUGH McCLELLAND PETTIGREW



Hugh McClelland Pettigrew, 86, of Bethesda, Maryland passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020, from COVID-19. He is survived by Karen, his wife of 58 years; daughters Lynne Pettigrew and Anne Woodruff (Dan); and grandchildren Emma, Ian, and Tristan Woodruff. His brother, Richard R. Pettigrew, predeceased him.

Hugh was born on December 27, 1933, in Tokyo, Japan, the son of Col. Moses W. Pettigrew, Jr. and Hazel Ross Pettigrew. He became a Washingtonian at the age of 5 and attended DC public schools, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School. Continuing his education locally, Hugh received a B.S. and Ph.D. in Mathematical Statistics from The George Washington University. He enjoyed a long career in government service as a mathematical statistician, beginning at the National Bureau of Standards, followed by 25 years at the National Cancer Institute (NIH) and nine years at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hugh was bitten by the acting bug in mid-life. Over the years he performed numerous roles in productions by community theater companies, including Adventure Theatre, British Players, Cedar Lane Stage, Chevy Chase Players, Montgomery Players, and Silver Spring Stage. In addition, he appeared in several Maryland Youth Ballet productions. He also was a member of SAG-AFTRA. More recently, he was active in the Chancel Players at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, where he was a member. In retirement, Hugh traveled with Karen throughout the world. He particularly enjoyed attending three Summer Olympic Games in Munich, London, and Rio.

A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Friends of Music, Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD, 20817.