Hugh James Robertson (Age 77)

Passed away on November 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. Hugh is survived by his son Diarra O. Robertson; daughter-in-law LaTanya Robertson; grandchildren Naima and Barack Robertson; one sister Fran Robertson; and two brothers Dwight and Rummell; his ex-wife Juliet T. Robertson, and several niece and nephews. Funeral Service entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home. All services will be private.



