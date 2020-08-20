1/
HUGH SHOEMAKER
1937 - 2020
HUGH LOUIS SHOEMAKER (Age 83)  
Hugh Shoemaker passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 from complications of Dementia. Hugh was born in New Haven, KY on June 26, 1937 and was the oldest of eight children. He attended the University of Louisville under a Navy ROTC scholarship and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent 23 years in the Navy and attended the Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA as well as the Naval War College in Newport RI during his Navy career. After retiring from the Navy, he joined E-Systems, which subsequently became Raytheon. He continued managing large security and communications systems projects for various military organizations while at Raytheon. Hugh had many hobbies including wood working, Ham radios and making and flying remote control airplanes. Hugh is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Dickerson Shoemaker, three brothers and two sisters. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Shoemaker and is survived by his three remaining children, Mike Shoemaker, Tim Shoemaker (Sarah) and Ann Mahoney (Kevin) and two grandchildren Theresa and Mitch Mahoney. Burial will be in New Haven, KY.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
