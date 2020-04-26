

HULDA MARY SMITH (Age 70)



Of Williamsburg, VA, formerly a long-term resident of Springfield, VA passed away at the Williamsburg Regional Medical Center on April 15, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph C. Weixel and her mother, Hulda B. Weixel.

She is cherished in memory by her husband, T.C. Smith; son, Michael Smith; daughter, Jennifer Mills; daughter-in-law, Courtney Smith; brother-in-law, Gregory Smith; sister-in-law, Susan Ishige; siblings, Mary K. Prioletti, Becky Andrewes, Kathy LePage, Michael Weixel and five grandchildren.

Hulda married the love of her life, T.C. Smith in 1970. T.C.'s military career allowed them to travel the world. She raised two wonderful children, Jennifer Hulda Mills and Michael Gregory Smith.

Hulda was a devoted educator. She spent 30 years teaching sixth grade primarily for the Fairfax County School System. She was honored as a "Who's Who" in elementary education. As a result of her devoted mentorship, she helped guide many of her students to follow in her footsteps and become educators themselves.

Hulda's smile could light up a room. She was a devoted and loving mother and doting grandmother. She was very proud of her family and loved being called "Gaga" by her five grandchildren. Abagail Hulda Mills (17), Braden William Mills (13), Delaney Kathryn Mills (9), Cameron Burtch Smith (5), and Jax Thomas Smith (1).