

HULDAH SINSKY



On February 24, 2019 Huldah Sinsky passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love. Huldah was born December 11, 1932 in Delanco, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her mother Elsie; father Frederick; brother William; and sisters Laverna, Ruth, and Bertha. She is survived by her loving husband Edward "Hank"; children Edward, Stephanie, and Michael; daughters-in-law Cindy and Nancy; and grandchildren Angela, Christopher, Phillip, Becky, and Veronica; and many great grandchildren.

Huldah lived a life of love, service and humor. She took great pride in being a mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Huldah's compassion extended to animals and she loved her rescued cats. Her house was spotless and her meals delicious. Early in her life she was a prototype career woman working as a credit adjudicator at Kann's department store, candy store dresser and accountant, and even a bartender. Later in life she returned to work as a donation coordinator at the Trinity Mission. Her Catholic faith was devout and brought her great strength.