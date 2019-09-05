

Hung Anh Hoang "Tony"



Hung "Tony" Anh Hoang passed away on August 30, 2019 at 9:22 PM at the age of 63 in Northern Virginia after being visited by his siblings, nephews, nieces, extended family and with his wife, Kim-Hoang Thi Nguyen, and his son, Kim-Long "Kay" Nguyen Hoang by his side.

Born and raised in Saigon, Hung graduated from Catholic high school in 1974 and continued on to Saigon University's School of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine (Trong Dai Hoc Nï¿½ï¿½ng Lï¿½ï¿½m Sï¿½ï¿½c). His life was interrupted in April 1975 during the fall of South Vietnam, when he also met his future wife. Moving to the United States in 1981, Hung brought his love and expertise of music, dance, and photography with him - enlivening and documenting life events such as weddings for many Vietnamese-Americans. 12 years after leaving Vietnam, he would have a serendipitous meeting with his soon-to-be wife in Northern Virginia in the winter of 1993, when they also married. Ever determined, he found work in many avenues to support his family, became a Master Printer in 1988, graduated Strayer College in 1994, and advised local Vietnamese businesses. In his retirement, Hung dedicated his time helping his family and the Vietnamese-American community prosper as he always has.

Hung's legacy is remembered by his numerous family members in addition to his wife and son.

Visitation, service, and celebration will be held this Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Demaine Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m. Gifts may be sent to their address at 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22151.