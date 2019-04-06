Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUNTER JONES Jr.. View Sign

JONES HUNTER McGUIRE JONES, JR. Hunter McGuire Jones, Jr., formerly of Potomac, MD, and Asbury Methodist Village, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 after a long illness with vascular dementia. Hunter (or "Mack" as a child) was born in May 1930 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first child of Martha Kathryn (Perkins) Jones and Hunter McGuire Jones. Hunter grew up in Charlotte, NC. In junior high school, a kind teacher introduced him to her sister's favorite student, Peggy Coppala. It was love at first sight, and a lifelong partnership of love and devotion that formed the center of Hunter's life began. He quickly knew he wanted to marry Peggy and started saving for a ring. Fortunately, he was a Boy Scout and absorbed the principles of preparation and planning (which followed him in life). Soon he had saved enough for the ring. Hunter attended Randolph Macon Military Academy and then headed across the country to the University of California at Berkeley where he graduated in three years summa cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. At Berkeley he majored in his own independent major in International Police Administration, intending to join the UN's planned international police force. He continued his studies, obtaining a Masters Degree in International Affairs from Columbia. Although the UN police force was not to be, in August 1952 he realized a much more important dream and married Peggy at the First Methodist Church in Charlotte, which they had attended together for 11 years. Peggy had already finished college at Woman's College at the University of North Carolina and graduate school at the University of Chicago. The two embarked on a life of love and adventures. They moved to New York and then Washington, DC where Hunter soon found a job with the Department of the Navy. He remained with the Navy for over 47 years. A devoted civil servant, Hunter helped the Navy move into the computer age. He insured interoperability of systems on each ship and desk as they moved from punchcards and mainframes to desktops and ultimately laptops. He had amazing adventures, working with fine people whom he admired. He saw government work as a calling to support the country he loved, while never afraid to seek improvement. His commitment to a strong defense and his humanistic beliefs aligned in his work. Family and community were of upmost importance to Hunter. In 1956 he and Peggy were founding members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockville. Hunter ran the three-year-old nursery school, mastering the autoharp to provide musical accompaniment to the children. Each class began with games on the playground to enjoy the outdoors and prepare for quieter inside activities. For nine years, Hunter entertained with playdoh cooked by Peggy, music and stories. After retirement he was recalled to assist with the third, fourth and fifth graders. Hunter believed children needed exercise, activities and adventure, and was an inveterate builder for their three children, Lee, Evan and Charlotte. A jungle gym was erected in the backyard (built according to official Government Printing Office pamphlets which Hunter regularly consulted on most subjects). As his children grew, an archery range was built, a shooting range for BB's and 22's excavated in the back woods, and a tree house raised in the treetops. The family room had a climbing rope, rope ladder and trapeze attached to the ceiling, as well as tumbling mats underneath. Dance was a great pleasure of Hunter's life. When the head of the church school suggested the children dance, he decided he needed training and tried to sign-up for dance at the Y. Told he could not be the only male in class, he turned to modern dance at the studio of Ethel Butler -- a member of Martha Graham's original troupe -- and continued various forms of dancing for over 55 years. Hunter added Tai Chi and meditation to his routine and later practiced yoga daily. Hunter also loved music, and was active in the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, singing Gospel and Shaped Note Music, which provided much joy well into Hunter's final illness. Hunter loved to hike and camp. But Hunter's greatest joy was Peggy, and he treasured time with her. They walked thousands of miles along the Towpath and through Georgetown. He also enjoyed walking trips they took together to the Eastern Shore, San Francisco, Italy and England, as Peggy is a committed wanderer. They loved spending time at and hiking the Appalachian Trail near the family cabin in Helton, North Carolina. As Hunter's health faded, Peggy fully devoted herself to his care for many years until his condition demanded a memory-care facility. Still, her photo remained by his bed. Hunter is survived by Peggy, three children and two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, his sister, Nell and his brother, Harry. He was surrounded in his illness by wonderful caregivers for whom the family is thankful. His life was one of great love, happiness, interests and accomplishment. A firm believer in research and volunteering he left his body for medical research. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity or to . Hunter is survived by Peggy, three children and two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, his sister, Nell and his brother, Harry. He was surrounded in his illness by wonderful caregivers for whom the family is thankful. His life was one of great love, happiness, interests and accomplishment. A firm believer in research and volunteering he left his body for medical research. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity or to .

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.