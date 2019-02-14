HUNTER E. MALLOY, MD.
On Saturday, February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlye W. Malloy; father of Donné M. Malloy and Dari K. Malloy; father-in-law of Robert Leippert, also survived by other relatives, friends and colleagues. On Saturday, February 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., friends may call at Dunbarton Chapel, Howard University School of Law, 2900 Van Ness Street, NW, where fraternal services will be held at 10 a.m., and funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.