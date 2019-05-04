Hyla-Ruth Neaman
On May 2, 2019 Hyla-Ruth Neaman of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully after a long stay in Charles E. Smith
Life Communities. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Neaman; devoted mother of Ira (Judith) and Joel (Susan); sister of the late William Cornfield and Cerita Cornfield; cherished grandmother of Jaime (Aaron), Marisa (Alex), Alexis, Brian (Nicole), Lauren (Michael); proud great-grandmother to Bailey, Lucas and Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Mary Cornfield. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens. Shiva will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the home of Joel and Susan Neaman. Memorial contributions can be made to Charles E. Smith Senior Living, , or Progress Club Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.