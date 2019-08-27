

Hyun Joo An Choe "Judy"



Hyun Joo "Judy" An Choe of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on August 25, 2019. She was beloved by many and will be dearly missed.

Judy is survived by her spouse Sunki "Michael" Choe; her children and children-in-law Jennifer and Julian, Ken, and Jonathan and Lan; her grandchildren, Maya, Hugo, Benjamin and Katie; her siblings and their families; and countless dear friends.

Judy was born in Andong, Korea, in 1940 and lived through the Korean War and post-war reconstruction. After graduating from Ewha Woman's University, she immigrated to the United States. In New York City, she met Michael, and, together, they developed cherished relationships wherever they went, exemplifying courage, determination, and grace as immigrants in an adopted homeland.

Judy seized and indeed created her own opportunities. Her love of books took her from a job as a children's storyteller at the Providence Public Library, to a master's degree in library sciences from the University of Maryland in her 40s, to two decades as a Korea specialist subject cataloguer at the Library of Congress. Her job uniquely married her intellectual curiosity, her love of culture, and her ethnic heritage.

Judy had a keen eye and ear for the many beauties in life, as expressed in her musical and artistic talents and endeavors, which she passed along to her children and grandchildren.

Most of all, Judy drew joy from her family and friends, from traveling through life with her partner Michael of over 53 years; to seeing her three children grow in her image and draw on her example; to lavishing love and attention on her four grandchildren; to maintaining close relationships with other family and friends around the world. Judy's global community will fondly remember the many happy times they spent with her.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. John United Church, Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, Maryland, where Judy and Michael were active members for decades.

Judy's family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Judy's name to the ALS Association or the American Civil Liberties Union.