Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for I. BEVERLY LAKE Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main Street Wake Forest , NC 27587 (919)-556-5811 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main Street Wake Forest , NC 27587 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Wake Forest Baptist Church Wake Forest , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

LAKE The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, Jr. The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, aged 85 years, died September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on January 30, 1934, to Dr. I. Beverly Lake Sr. and Gertrude Bell Lake. He graduated from Wake Forest College in 1955 and from Wake Forest School of Law in 1960. Justice Lake received Honorary Doctor of Laws Degrees from Campbell University and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Justice Lake's distinguished career spans five decades and includes vast public service. He was a devoted servant of the legal profession and of the people of North Carolina. Justice Lake served two terms in the North Carolina Senate, as Assistant and Deputy Attorney General for the N.C. Department of Justice, as Legislative Liaison for Governor Jim Martin, as a Special Superior Court Judge, and as an Intelligence Staff officer for the United States Army. Justice Lake was the state Republican Party's nominee for Governor in 1980. He served as Chief Justice from 2001 to 2006. Justice Lake was the founder and chairman of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, which led to the creation of a state agency called the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. This commission has reviewed hundreds of cases, exonerated persons who had been wrongly convicted, and has been a model for similar efforts in other states. Justice Lake loved God, our country, his family, and his many dear friends. He loved his dogs, walking in the woods, and Wake Forest football and basketball. He taught his children and grandchildren to love all these (though some have cheered for State) and to pull for the underdog, in sport and life. He had a wonderful sense of humor; he once dribbled a basketball down the hallway at the N.C. Supreme Court to celebrate a Deacon win over rival UNC. Justice Lake is survived by his wife, Susan Lake, his children, Lynn Elizabeth Lake, Laura Ann Lake Neal and her husband, Thomas, and Isaac Beverly Lake and his wife, Beth, and his grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Neal and his wife, Nicole, Jordan Paul Neal, Addison Bell Neal, Ian Lee Silberman, Zachary James Silberman and his wife, Jenny, Isaac Beverly Lake, Amanda Elizabeth

LAKE The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, Jr. The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, aged 85 years, died September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on January 30, 1934, to Dr. I. Beverly Lake Sr. and Gertrude Bell Lake. He graduated from Wake Forest College in 1955 and from Wake Forest School of Law in 1960. Justice Lake received Honorary Doctor of Laws Degrees from Campbell University and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Justice Lake's distinguished career spans five decades and includes vast public service. He was a devoted servant of the legal profession and of the people of North Carolina. Justice Lake served two terms in the North Carolina Senate, as Assistant and Deputy Attorney General for the N.C. Department of Justice, as Legislative Liaison for Governor Jim Martin, as a Special Superior Court Judge, and as an Intelligence Staff officer for the United States Army. Justice Lake was the state Republican Party's nominee for Governor in 1980. He served as Chief Justice from 2001 to 2006. Justice Lake was the founder and chairman of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, which led to the creation of a state agency called the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. This commission has reviewed hundreds of cases, exonerated persons who had been wrongly convicted, and has been a model for similar efforts in other states. Justice Lake loved God, our country, his family, and his many dear friends. He loved his dogs, walking in the woods, and Wake Forest football and basketball. He taught his children and grandchildren to love all these (though some have cheered for State) and to pull for the underdog, in sport and life. He had a wonderful sense of humor; he once dribbled a basketball down the hallway at the N.C. Supreme Court to celebrate a Deacon win over rival UNC. Justice Lake is survived by his wife, Susan Lake, his children, Lynn Elizabeth Lake, Laura Ann Lake Neal and her husband, Thomas, and Isaac Beverly Lake and his wife, Beth, and his grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Neal and his wife, Nicole, Jordan Paul Neal, Addison Bell Neal, Ian Lee Silberman, Zachary James Silberman and his wife, Jenny, Isaac Beverly Lake, Amanda Elizabeth Smith , Grant Isaac Smith, and Mollie Emma Smith. He was predeceased by his step-son, Guy Vernon Smith. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Springmoor Retirement Community and Amedisys Hospice of Wake County for their kindness, compassion and thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of Wake County. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, NC. A memorial service will be held at the Wake Forest Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC, on Monday, September 16, at 2 p.m. A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811 www.brightfunerals. comwww.brightfunerals.com Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close