IAN WILLIAM CAMPBELL



Ian William Campbell, of Columbia Maryland, passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Dundee, Scotland to Ewen Alexander Campbell and Catherine Mabel Campbell (Murphy). He received his Junior Secondary Certificate from St. John's Central School in Dundee in 1942 and went on to join the British Army for 14 years. Ian moved to the United States and was proud to receive his US citizenship in 1969. He retired from the U.S. Government after a lengthy career with the Library of Congress.