IAN WILLIAM CAMPBELL
Ian William Campbell, of Columbia Maryland, passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Dundee, Scotland to Ewen Alexander Campbell and Catherine Mabel Campbell (Murphy). He received his Junior Secondary Certificate from St. John's Central School in Dundee in 1942 and went on to join the British Army for 14 years. Ian moved to the United States and was proud to receive his US citizenship in 1969. He retired from the U.S. Government after a lengthy career with the Library of Congress.
Ian is survived by his two loving daughters Sarah Jane Campbell and Christina Margaret Campbell, from his former marriage to Sheila Campbell; grandchildren Shelby Lynn Bowlin, Kirsty Elizabeth Chick, Andrew Conner Chick, and great grandchild Noah Riley Bowlin; niece Lisa McEvoy (Campbell), nephew Christopher Campbell, and sister-in-law and friend Joyce Garner. He was predeceased by his only beloved brother Dr. Alastair Kenneth Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winter Growth, 5460 Ruth Keeton Way (wintergrowthinc.org
), Columbia MD 21044 or Gilchrest Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031 (gilchristcares.org
).