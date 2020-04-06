

Ian Jack Gural (Age 96)



Passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Always and forever the beloved husband of the late Beverly Marion Gural (nee Rody); devoted father of Janice Wherry (the late John), Kenneth Gural (Hoa) and Karen Walant (David); loving grandfather of Anna, Catherine, Albert, William, Benjamin, Genevieve, Melissa, Carl, Jessica, Victoria and My-Ly; doting great-grandfather of eight; adored uncle to Carol Shoretz (Morris) and their children; devoted brother to the late siblings Lillian Finkelstein, Herbert Guralnick, and Mary Gross; and cherished uncle.

Jack was a long time resident of Silver Spring, MD, and recently of Monroe, NJ. He was a talented and prolific artist of over 500 paintings, a skilled architect and urban planner, who worked on the US Government SW Washington, DC Redevelopment Project. Both Jack and his wife were long time members of the Washington Hebrew Congregation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Pratt Institute School of Architecture.

Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.