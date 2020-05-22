Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian MACINTYRE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MACINTYRE Ian G. Macintyre A research scientist in the Department of Paleobiology of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) for 40 years, passed away on May 14, 2020, two weeks short of his 85th birthday. Ian was born in Venezuela, moved to Britain at a young age, and then Barbados, which his family managed to reach in 1939 just before World War II . At war's end, he attended secondary school in Scotland, then Queen's University in Canada, where he graduated with a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering. He then joined the Shell Oil Company in Western Canada as an exploration geologist. Subsequently, Ian entered a graduate program at McGill University, where he received his Ph.D. Next came a postdoctoral position at the Duke University Marine Laboratory in Beaufort, N.C., followed by research in Smithsonian's NMNH. There, he immediately participated in the development of a computerized coral-reef ecosystem model that integrated all aspects of coral reef research and became the catalyst for many future reef studies. He also helped identify Carrie Bow Cay on the Belizean Barrier Reef for NMNH's field station, established in 1972-still an active facility that has provided field support for scores of publications on coral-reef and mangrove investigations. Between 1971 and 2012, Ian completed 67 field trips, all involving extensive diving and enabling him to pursue his research goal: to elucidate Holocene coral-reef history. To this end, he pioneered a new approach to reveal the internal structure of coral reefs through the use of a submersible diver-operated hydraulic drill. This, along with his many publications and work off Belize, Panama, Costa Rica, and the east coast of the United States, sparked similar studies of Holocene reef growth worldwide. He felt that one of the great rewards of his career had been the opportunity to participate in a period of major new discoveries in coral-reef research working with colleagues from multiple disciplines. Ian was the third recipient of the Charles Darwin Medal presented every four years to a member of the International Society for Reef Studies (now the International Coral Reef Society) in recognition of a record of sustained, highly significant contributions to reef studies and the dissemination of scientific knowledge to secure coral reefs for future generations. He also served as president of the society, was geological editor of the society's journal, Coral Reefs, and leader of field trips for International Coral Reef Symposia. At NMNH, Ian helped lead the committee that revamped several halls, served as chairman of the Department of Paleobiology and treasurer of the Senate of Scientists, and participated in the Scientist Is In Program from its founding. He was also editor of the Atoll Research Bulletin, a valuable outlet for the dissemination of raw data from marine research, and he spearheaded a move to persuade the U.S. Postal Service to issue coral-reef commemorative stamps. Ian is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vicky, three children and seven grandchildren. Services at a later date.

