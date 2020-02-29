

Ian K. Portnoy



Passed away at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 22, 2020. Born in 1943 in Philadelphia to his wonderful parents, Joseph and Florence Portnoy. He was the loving husband for 53 years to his University of Michigan girlfriend Judy, the very proud father of Michael and Beth, and the head over heels grandpa to Clio. He also leaves his dear sister Sandi Young. After attending Villanova Law School, he started his distinguished legal career at Danzansky and Dickey in Washington, DC, and most recently was of counsel at Dickinson Wright, with a diverse corporate, intellectual property and real estate practice. He also made a priority of doing legal work for non-profits and educational institutions. He was Chairman of the Board of The Embassy Concert Series, Dumbarton Concert Series, InnerCity InnerChild, and a member of the board of WETA for many years. He was also honored by the Big Brothers of the National Capital Area for his service to Big Brothers and to the Greater Washington community. Most of all he was a kind, supportive and modest person who loved being with his family, helping others, enjoying music and art, and walking everywhere with Judy. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . There will be a private gathering for family.