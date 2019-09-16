

IDA HARRIS FRIAUF



Died suddenly of a heart attack at her home in Bethesda, DC, on September 14, 2019 following several years of ill health. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Walter; by their son Kenneth and his wife Anjanette; by their daughter Linda Fischetti and her husband Paul; by grandchildren Grace, Christopher, Anthony, and Marie, and by her brother Thomas Harris and his wife and family.

She grew up on several farms in Virginia, including the farm where the famous racehorse Secretariat was born and trained. She and Walt met at the University of Virginia and were married at the University Chapel. She received a degree in elementary education at the University of Maryland and taught in Montgomery County public schools for a number of years. Later she studied computer programming and worked for several local organizations, including, notably, Campbell and Ferrara Nurseries. While raising children and working, she and Walt maintained their interest in Virginia farms with a 200 acre organic hobby farm in Buckingham County.

There will be a viewing at Pumphrey's Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday September 18, 2019. Interment will be private in Albemarle County, Virginia. In lieu of flowers any desired gift may be made to the SPCA or any other .