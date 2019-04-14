Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IDA JO MCKENNEY. View Sign

GRIGG McKENNEY Ida Jo Grigg McKenney (Age 92) Born and raised in Northeast Washington, Ida Jo was a teen Red Cross volunteer in World War II, sending cheer packages to soldiers, marching and learning to set up emergency canteens in case Washington was attacked; a young social worker in Baltimore, and a Learning Disabilities teacher, most recently at the Freedom Hills Elementary School in Fairfax County, VA., in the 70's and 80's, while living in Bethesda, MD.

GRIGG McKENNEY Ida Jo Grigg McKenney (Age 92) Born and raised in Northeast Washington, Ida Jo was a teen Red Cross volunteer in World War II, sending cheer packages to soldiers, marching and learning to set up emergency canteens in case Washington was attacked; a young social worker in Baltimore, and a Learning Disabilities teacher, most recently at the Freedom Hills Elementary School in Fairfax County, VA., in the 70's and 80's, while living in Bethesda, MD. A life-time of Civil Rights activism was sparked when as a teen she joined the 75,000 who heard Marian Anderson sing at the Lincoln Memorial, when she was not able to appear at Constitution Hall. In the Civil Rights Era that followed, she headed south with Quaker groups to help newly enfranchised blacks register and vote. She risked imprisonment demonstrating on the Capitol steps, which was illegal at the time, and joined Anglican and Episcopal groups in a peace march from London to Canterbury, the headquarters of the Anglican communion. None of this kept her from eventually joining the DAR, taking an interest in her French, English and Southern roots, and having close friendships with many conservatives, including her second husband, Gervys R. Beckett, a Pacific WWII veteran. He and her first husband, Dr. John L. McKenney, predeceased. She was an alumna of McKinley Tech High School, George Washington University, Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio State, and the Universities of Texas and Arkansas, obtaining degrees in religion and education. She leaves two daughters, Alice McKenney and Claire Bolden, both of Ohio, where she died in Zanesville April 5, 2019; two brothers, Robert and William Grigg of Bethesda and Chevy Chase, five grandchildren, and many great-grand- and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, Zanesville, OH, April 16. Her body was deeded to Ohio Univeriity medical school. She will then be buried in Mt. Rest Cemetery, La Plata, MD. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019

