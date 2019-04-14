Ida M. Lawrence
(Age 94)
On Friday, April 12, 2019, of Gambrills, MD. Beloved wife of the late William R. Lawrence; mother of Linda L. Adkins (Bob) and Carolyn "Terri" King; sister of Genezio Marinari, Jr.; grandmother of David, Meredith, Kimberly, and Jonathan; great grandmother of Isabell, Faith, Nina, Joshua, Taylor and Nathan. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Monday, April 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018.