

Ida Lindsay (Age 77)



Entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Native of Lexington, NC, and long-time resident of Wheaton, MD. Ida was a retired civilian employee in financial management with the Department of Defense/Department of the Navy, Naval Audit Service.

Ida was predeceased by husband Robert Lindsay. She is survived by daughters, Sheila Lindsay-Johnson and ShÁni Lindsay; brother Luther Leverette, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, with visitation at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., at Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, 420 University Blvd. E, Silver Spring, MD. Second homegoing service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, Lexington, NC, on Friday, January 17, 2020.