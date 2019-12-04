

IDA YOUNG LYONS



On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Ida Young Lyons, age 95 and a life-long resident of Washington, DC, passed away peaceably at Montgomery Hospice Casey House, Rockville, Maryland. She was a devoted and faithful member of Peoples Community Church for 78 years. Ida participated in all aspects of church life and was particularly active in the Golden Leaf Circle and Just-Ask-Me-Circle. Prior to 1941, the Young Family belonged to Lane Memorial CME Church.

Educated in the DC Public Schools, Ida graduated at age 16 from Cardoza High School and continued her education at Strayer College, receiving a Certificate in Bookkeeping. In 1951, she began her long and distinguished career in the federal government where she held a Top Secret Security Clearance. She earned Outstanding Performance Awards and Sustained Superior Performance Awards throughout her career and retired from the United States Army Material Command after 30 years of exemplary federal civilian service.

Ida was devoted and committed to her family. She enthusiastically embraced the honorary title of "Godmother" and actively participated in the rearing of several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She enjoyed traveling, driving fast cars, mastering the culinary arts, playing card games, completing crossword puzzles, and going to casinos.

She is predeceased by her former husband, Levi Lyons; parents, Mary Elizabeth and James Gassoway Young; sisters, Welba Young, Ruth Young Brown, Audrey Young Ebb, Eunice Young Washington, and Marzetta Young Clark; brothers George, Leonard, Raymond, James Jr., Edward, and Louis Young. Among her survivors are her sister, Choling Young (Larry); brothers, Robert and Tyrone Young (Elizabeth); nieces R Townsend Robinson and Antoine Menthonnex; nephew, Andre Townsend (Theresa); great nephew Christopher Robinson (Kemah); and a host of other devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Ida's life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Peoples Community Church, 653 11th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002, Viewing 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; Service at 11 a.m. Interment is immediately after at National Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in memory of Ida Young Lyons to Peoples Community Church (address above) or Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Road, Rockville, Maryland 20855.