IDA OWENS (1939 - 2020)
IDA STEPHENS OWENS (80)  

Of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. Born in Whiteville, North Carolina on September 13, 1939. She leaves to cherish her memory husband Herbert, daughter Lisa Owens, son Jeffrey Owens. Also survived by one son-in-law, two grandchildren, one sister, one brother as well as a host of relatives and lifelong friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday February 29,2020 at 10 a.m. until time of 11 a.m. service at Clinton AME Zion Church, 223 Elizabeth Ave, Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
