Idella Beckwith McMillian (Age 94)

Born on February 1, 1926 in Germantown Maryland. The Daughter of the late Nellie Estelle (Beckwith) Johnson, and the wife of late Garfield McMillian. Idella departed peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Howard University Hospital in Washington DC. Survived by one sister, Mary Louise (Beckwith) Hoes and a host of Family and Friends. Funeral Private.



