IGOR NICHOLAS BELOUSOVITCH
(Age 96)
Igor Belousovitch died peacefully on February 12, 2019 in Arlington, VA. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Maria Marszalek Belousovitch. He is survived by his daughters, Anna Belousovitch (Douglas LeRoy) and Alexandra Leonardi (Samuel), granddaughters Annie and Stephanie Leonardi and great granddaughter Isla Merchant. The date of a memorial celebration will be announced soon on the website of Murphy Funeral Home (www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to either the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org
) or the ACLU (www.aclu.org
).