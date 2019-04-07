Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IKPE UDOFIA.



IKPE BENJAMIN UDOFIA



Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away peacefully April 1, 2019. He was born February 12, 1929, in Uruk Uso Abak, Nigeria to the late Benjamin and Iquo Udofia. He was the loving and devoted husband to Ima Akang Udofia.

Ikpe emigrated to US in 1963 and received his undergraduate degree from Kearney State College and master degrees from Southern Illinois University and University Nebraska. In 1975, Ikpe was appointed Director of Vocational Schools for State of Nebraska becoming the first African-American in statewide position.

Ikpe lived in Lincoln, NE (1971-2000) with his wife and their four sons and were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church until 1990, and Mount Olive Lutheran Church thereafter. They retired to live in Fairfax, VA in 2001, and became members of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Falls Church, VA.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Annandale Road, in Falls Church, VA. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery 401 N Roosevelt St., Falls Church, VA 22044 will follow. Visitation will be held Friday at 6 to 8 p.m. at 171 W Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA and Saturday at church at 8:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ikpe's name to an memorial fund that will be used to sustain the ImaAbasi Health Clinic in Uruk Uso, Nigeria and establish an Ikpe B. Udofia education scholarship in Nebraska.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Money and King Funeral Home, Vienna, VA, 1(703) 938-7440,