

Ilene Alder Lusby (Age 96)



Of Dunedin, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born on March 2, 1923 in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the time of her death, she was the last surviving child of nine siblings. In 1943, Ilene moved to Washington DC, and there she met her late husband, W. Alvin Lusby who she was married to for 61 years. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Ilene was a homemaker living in the greater Washington, DC area and is survived by her five children, Jeannette Lightner, Theresa Pease, William Lusby, James R. Lusby and Gregory Lusby; her seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Ilene was a wonderful artist and an avid golfer throughout her life. She was a keen bridge player who played weekly well into her 90's and an avid sports enthusiast by cheering for her Redskins, Orioles-and watching her favorite golfer, Jack Nicklaus. Ilene was a lovely person to be around and will be truly missed by her family and those who were close to her.

A private gathering will be held by the family later this summer in Maryland.