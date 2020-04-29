ILSE STEIN (Age 100)
Of Silver Spring, died on April 26, 2020. Wife of the late Wolf Stein; mother of Frank (JoAnn) and Howard (Holly); grandmother of Julie, Mark (Christopher Perez), Drew (Nancy), and Leah (Damon) Bradley; great-grandmother of Matthew and Alexa Stein and Talia and Elise Bradley. Many thanks to Marie, Grace, Marilyn, Iola, Liz, Mavis, and the other caregivers who made her last year's so comfortable. Funeral service private. For shiva information contact [email protected]
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Empowering the Ages (Empowering the Ages.org
) or a .
Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford, NY. To express sympathy please visit