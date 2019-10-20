The Washington Post

IMELDA CHASE

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace my dearest imelda..❤"
    - Aida Siraj
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
6001 13th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
6001 13th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

IMELDA S. CHASE  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Don; four daughters, Leilani, Jennifer, Taija and Kelia; four grandchildren, Kaleb, Marley, Gary III and Zoe and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.