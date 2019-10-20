IMELDA S. CHASE
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Don; four daughters, Leilani, Jennifer, Taija and Kelia; four grandchildren, Kaleb, Marley, Gary III and Zoe and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.