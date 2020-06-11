IMOGENE FRALEY "Jean"
Imogene "Jean" Fraley, 95, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away peacefully in Conway, SC, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Richmond, KY, the daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Neikirk. She was predeceased by her husband Melvin Fraley and her daughter Donna Comerford. She is survived by her son, Daniel Fraley, daughter in law Peg Fraley, grand daughters, Debra (Brad) and Laura, and grandson Ted, (Maggie); five great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She grew up in Cincinnati, OH and lived most of her adult life in Northern Virginia. Before Jean retired she had a rewarding career as a commercial property manager.A small service will be held at National Funeral Home, Falls Church at 10 a.m., Monday, June 15, followed by a grave side internment at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.