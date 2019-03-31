IMOGENE LEHMAN
On Friday, March 29, 2019,
Imogene Lehman of Rockville, MD. Predeceased by her son, David A. Lehman. Beloved wife of Leonard Lehman; devoted mother of Jeff (Hua), Zach, Toby (Linda), and Amy; loving grandmother of Rebecca, Jacob, Benjamin, and Jesse. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 1, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Shiva will be held Monday, April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. with minyan at 7 p.m. at the residence of Toby and Linda Lehman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.