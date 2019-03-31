IMOGENE LEHMAN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IMOGENE LEHMAN.

 

IMOGENE LEHMAN  

On Friday, March 29, 2019,
Imogene Lehman of Rockville, MD. Predeceased by her son, David A. Lehman. Beloved wife of Leonard Lehman; devoted mother of Jeff (Hua), Zach, Toby (Linda), and Amy; loving grandmother of Rebecca, Jacob, Benjamin, and Jesse. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 1, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Shiva will be held Monday, April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. with minyan at 7 p.m. at the residence of Toby and Linda Lehman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations