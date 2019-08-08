The Washington Post

IMOGENE McCLUNG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IMOGENE McCLUNG.
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Imogene B. McClung  

It is with great sadness that the family of Imogene "Gene" McClung announces her passing, after a brief illness, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 90 years.
Gene will be lovingly remembered by her son, Patrick McClung; daughter-in-law, Linda; her two grandchildren, Katy and Ryan McClung, and her three nephews, Jim, Tim, and Matt Brown. Gene was predeceased by her husband, Littell "Skip" McClung and her brother, Bill Brown and his wife, Marge.
 
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.