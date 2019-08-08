

Imogene B. McClung



It is with great sadness that the family of Imogene "Gene" McClung announces her passing, after a brief illness, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 90 years.

Gene will be lovingly remembered by her son, Patrick McClung; daughter-in-law, Linda; her two grandchildren, Katy and Ryan McClung, and her three nephews, Jim, Tim, and Matt Brown. Gene was predeceased by her husband, Littell "Skip" McClung and her brother, Bill Brown and his wife, Marge.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.