Ina Lee Goldsten, age 65 of Washington, DC passed away on August 12, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her loving brother, Douglas K Goldsten of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and her caring nieces, Stephanie Goldsten Bedenbaugh of Washington, DC and Pamela Goldsten Koskinen of Vail, Colorado. Ina was an active concerned political volunteer for her choice of candidates and women's issues. She was well-traveled and an avid reader. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery in Clarksburg, Maryland. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Agreement of Greater Washington Contract.