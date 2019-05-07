INA S. COLEY NOTICE "Joyce" (Age 90)
Ina S. Notice, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Geraldine Coley Jones; three grandchildren, Althea Jones, Camiele Jones-Akinkuowu, and Christopher Jones; eight great-grandchildren; a special niece and nephew, Mildred Coley and Steve Levy; and a host of other nieces; nephews; relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Eric Notice; her daughter, Aismie Powell; five brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at Emory United Methodist Church, 6100 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.