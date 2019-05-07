The Washington Post

INA NOTICE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INA NOTICE.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

INA S. COLEY NOTICE "Joyce" (Age 90)  

Ina S. Notice, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Geraldine Coley Jones; three grandchildren, Althea Jones, Camiele Jones-Akinkuowu, and Christopher Jones; eight great-grandchildren; a special niece and nephew, Mildred Coley and Steve Levy; and a host of other nieces; nephews; relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Eric Notice; her daughter, Aismie Powell; five brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at Emory United Methodist Church, 6100 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.