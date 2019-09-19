

Indira Louise Aslan



Passed peacefully on August 9, 2019 in Carmel, California. She will be greatly missed by her five children, Jennifer Coombs, Leslie Coombs, Kim Sakellis, Stefanie Erkiletian and Michael Erkiletian and his wife, Jessica. Indira was the devoted grandmother of Jeffrey, Michael, Jacob, Jon, Melisse, Ethan and Sion and loving great-grandmother of Morgan, Brendan, Mason, Naomi, John, Nicolas and Desmond. Indira was predeceased by husbands, Walter Coombs and Myron Erkiletian, by her parents, Hume and Grace Judd and her sister, Patricia Chaffee. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Treanor as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Born Betty Louise Judd on January 11, 1930 in Washington, DC where she lived the first half of her life before moving to Carmel, California in 1973. Upon arrival in California, she became a devoted follower of the spiritual teachings of Baba Hari Dass, of Mount Madonna Center in Santa Cruz, California. He gave her the name, Indira, creator of beauty, which she loved and maintained throughout the remainder of her life. Indira had a quick wit and maintained her sense of humor throughout her many years of illness and decline. She was an avid reader and her interests included eastern and western spirituality, business, historical fiction and, in her later years as her health declined, alternative health. Indira was also an active philanthropist and supported numerous charities and causes over the greater part of her life. While Indira spent a number of years as a stay at home mom, she had an adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit and started several businesses over the years, starting with the co-founding of the Deerfield Horse Center in Great Falls, Virginia which evolved out of shuttling her daughters to their riding lessons. In California she went on to open Behold the Rising Sun Art Gallery, Aslan Tours & Travel and Royal Oaks Nursery, a drought resistant plant nursery. In addition, Indira had a keen eye for home design and renovated/remodeled numerous homes in the Carmel area.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that have worked for our mother over the years. Their dedication and love will never be forgotten.

Indira's Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 3115 P. St NW, Washington, DC 20007, followed by a private reception.

In lieu of flowers we invite you to help plant a tree through the Arbor Day Foundation.