Idonia Bryan (Age 71)
04/13/1947 - 03/19/2019
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Idonia entered into eternal rest. She is survived by three loving devoted children, Kimberly Goodwin, Christopher and Kevin Bryan all of Bowie, MD; three brothers, Alonza, Willie and Edgar Kelly; two sisters, Teresa Johnson and Carlene Moody; seven sisters-in-law, Patricia, Gladys Pat, Robbin, Iris Langford, Ann, Gloria and Sue Bryan; four brothers-in-law, Charles Fortson, Rudolph and Robert Bryan, Michael Moody; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Idonia Bryan on March 28, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Blvd., Largo, MD. Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Research Institute.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services