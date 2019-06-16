INEZ DIXON-PLATT
(Age 80)
Transitioned on Monday, June 10, 2019. Survived by her husband, James Platt; children, Consuella Exum and Eraina Dixon; sister, Lois Tyler; sister-in-law, Lillie Bell Taylor; brother-in-law, Henry Platt; grandchildren, Tanarra, LaToya, Monica and Jarrod; and a host of other relatives and friends. Inez retired from the DC Superior Court in 1994. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. John United Baptist Church, 6343 13th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.