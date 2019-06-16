The Washington Post

INEZ DIXON-PLATT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INEZ DIXON-PLATT.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 

INEZ DIXON-PLATT  
(Age 80)  

Transitioned on Monday, June 10, 2019. Survived by her husband, James Platt; children, Consuella Exum and Eraina Dixon; sister, Lois Tyler; sister-in-law, Lillie Bell Taylor; brother-in-law, Henry Platt; grandchildren, Tanarra, LaToya, Monica and Jarrod; and a host of other relatives and friends. Inez retired from the DC Superior Court in 1994. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. John United Baptist Church, 6343 13th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.