INEZ V. PETERS (Age 89)
Departed this life on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Patterson and Nadene Peters-Jones; six grandchildren and a host of other great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral services on Saturday, March 2. Visitation 10 a.m., Funeral service 11 a.m. at Vermont Ave., Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave., NW. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, in her name. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.