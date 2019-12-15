The Washington Post

INEZ ROBERTSON

Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25 53rd St
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25 53rd St
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

INEZ GRAHAM ROBERTSON (Age 103)  

Passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019. She joins in eternal rest the love of her life, Charles Robertson, Sr.; her children, Delores and Charles Jr., and grandchild, Nicole. She is survived by three daughters and two sons, Zenola, Gregory, Cassandra, Jeffrey and Charleta (Steve); two grandchildren, Zakiya and Jamil; two great-grandchildren, Larry and Zoe; two sisters, Dorothy and Judy Woods; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, until time of service 11 a.m. at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 53rd St, NE. Interment Tuesday, December 17 at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
