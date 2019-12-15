INEZ GRAHAM ROBERTSON (Age 103)
Passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019. She joins in eternal rest the love of her life, Charles Robertson, Sr.; her children, Delores and Charles Jr., and grandchild, Nicole. She is survived by three daughters and two sons, Zenola, Gregory, Cassandra, Jeffrey and Charleta (Steve); two grandchildren, Zakiya and Jamil; two great-grandchildren, Larry and Zoe; two sisters, Dorothy and Judy Woods; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, until time of service 11 a.m. at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 53rd St, NE. Interment Tuesday, December 17 at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.