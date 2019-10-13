INEZ LILLIAN TURNER
(Age 97)
Departed this life on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eli Turner. Surviving are her three children, Gerald, Reginald (Linda), and Patricia (James) Turner; two grandchildren, Jessica and Morgan; one sister, Mildred Ingram; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 15, 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Peoples Congregational Church, 4704 13th St. NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Bennett College in North Carolina. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.