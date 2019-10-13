The Washington Post

INEZ TURNER

Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC
20017
(202)-529-4300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peoples Congregational Church
,4704 13th St. NW
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peoples Congregational Church,
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Congregational Church
Notice
INEZ LILLIAN TURNER  
(Age 97)  

Departed this life on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eli Turner. Surviving are her three children, Gerald, Reginald (Linda), and Patricia (James) Turner; two grandchildren, Jessica and Morgan; one sister, Mildred Ingram; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 15, 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Peoples Congregational Church, 4704 13th St. NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Bennett College in North Carolina. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
