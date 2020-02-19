The Washington Post

On Monday, February 17, 2020, INGE HOROWITZ of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Phillip Horowitz. Loving mother of Dr. Mark (Jackie) Horowitz and Dr. Cheryl (Dan) Troy. Dear sister of the late Kate Tannenbaum. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Jacqueline) Horowitz, Benjamin Horowitz, Elana (Ariel) Isser, Rebecca Horowitz and Aaron, Leora and Ariel Troy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 10 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel, 6525 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, OH. Interment following at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, OH 43560. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, Sylvania, OH. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
