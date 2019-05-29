

INGEBORG S. MARKOWITZ



Ingeborg S. Markowitz (nee Frank), 92, beloved wife, mother, Oma and friend, died on May 10, 2019, in Silver Spring, MD. Born August 11, 1926, in Neckarbischofsheim, Germany, she survived the Holocaust by leaving on one of the last Kindertransports out of Germany to England in 1939. Living in London with an aunt and uncle, she never saw her parents, brother and grandparents again. Trained as a nurse before coming to the United States, she provided treatment to American soldiers and German prisoners.

At the age of 21, she left London on the Queen Elizabeth and arrived in Woodridge, NY where she met her future husband, Arthur B. Markowitz (deceased 2007). Married in 1949, they moved to Washington, DC. before settling in Silver Spring, MD. Ingeborg had a 40-year career as a dedicated Labor and Delivery nurse. In the 1950s she worked at the Columbia Hospital for Women in DC. After stopping to raise her family, she went back to work at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring in 1963, the year the hospital opened and retired from there in 1998. During her career she always provided compassionate, knowledgeable care to the many women giving birth. After retirement, she volunteered at NIH.

She is survived by her three daughters and four grandchildren; Madelyn (Jeffrey) White of Pawling, NY, son, Carson; Judith (Philip Fryer, deceased 2016) Markowitz of Catonsville, MD, daughter Rachel and Suzanne (Richard Diaz) Markowitz, of Knoxville, MD, daughter, Julia (Jean-Vincent Hong) and son Nathan.

Services were held May 12, 2019.