INGRID AUTRY
INGRID JEAN HOLT AUTRY (Age 72)  
On Monday, November 2, 2020, Ingrid passed away in Crownsville, MD, after battling illness for many years. A native Washingtonian, she was preceded in death by her loving parents, Melvin N. Holt and Tillar V. Holt. She is survived by her children, A. Lawrence "Larry" Autry, III, and India M. Autry; sister Barbara Smith; niece Tillena Clark; nephews Fleming and Glenn Gregory. Deceased siblings Gladys Peevy and Melvin Holt, Jr. Many more adoring relatives and friends mourn Ingrid's passing. She enjoyed a career as a federal employee and loved family, helping others, sharing her infectious smile, dancing, music, reading, and crocheting. Services will be held Tuesday, November 17 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St, NE, Wash, DC 20017. Wake 9 a.m., Mass 10 a.m. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington, DC 20002. Arrangements by Wm. Reese & Sons.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Wake
09:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
WM. Reese & Sons Mortuary
1922 Forest Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 268-6015
November 14, 2020
Heaven has an Angel.. May she rest in peace..
Carolyn
Family
