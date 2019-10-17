INGRID U. BRITT
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, a resident of Fort Washington, MD for over 50 years. Ingrid was born and raised in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt.Col. Robert Wilson Britt, USA(Ret.), and her daughter, Monique U. Britt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , donate.lovetotherescue.org
