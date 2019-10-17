The Washington Post

INGRID BRITT

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, a resident of Fort Washington, MD for over 50 years. Ingrid was born and raised in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt.Col. Robert Wilson Britt, USA(Ret.), and her daughter, Monique U. Britt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , donate.lovetotherescue.org Online guestbook available at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
