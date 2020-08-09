1/1
INGRID CHRISTA (ZIMMERMANN) PALAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share INGRID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

INGRID CHRISTA ZIMMERMANN PALAU  
Ingrid Christa Zimmermann Palau of Lothian, MD died peacefully early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Mannheim, Germany on July 20, 1936 to the late Heinrich and Alma Zimmermann, she met and married the love of her life, the late Jose "Joe" Palau in 1956 and during their 58 years together raised a beautiful family. Ingrid was a homemaker who loved to care for her family and friends. Her two passions were baking and crocheting, and she loved sharing the products she created. She was active in the PTA and Boy/Girl Scouts in Germany when her children were young. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; her son Anthony Palau; her daughter Michelle Davis; her daughter-in-law Kathleen Palau; her parents Heinrich and Alma, her sister Gerda Schwemmler, her brother-in-law Werner Schwemmler, and her niece Sabine Schwemmler.Ingrid will be deeply missed; she leaves behind her loving daughter Claudia Kime; her two sons-in-law Tony Kime and Eddie Davis; four grandsons - Jayson (Sarah) Brown, Jason Flood, Joshua (Mar) Davis and Jeremy (Karen) Davis; three granddaughters - Jessica Davis, Sara Palau and Amy (Travis) Bush and her seven great-grandchildren - Sheridan, Jade, Jocelyn, Blake, Heath, Riley and Reed and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be conducted later at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Fisher House Foundation or The Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes to acknowledge their gratitude to Heart Homes Annapolis for the care and love given to Ingrid during these past few years. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved