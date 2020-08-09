INGRID CHRISTA ZIMMERMANN PALAU
Ingrid Christa Zimmermann Palau of Lothian, MD died peacefully early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Mannheim, Germany on July 20, 1936 to the late Heinrich and Alma Zimmermann, she met and married the love of her life, the late Jose "Joe" Palau in 1956 and during their 58 years together raised a beautiful family. Ingrid was a homemaker who loved to care for her family and friends. Her two passions were baking and crocheting, and she loved sharing the products she created. She was active in the PTA and Boy/Girl Scouts in Germany when her children were young. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; her son Anthony Palau; her daughter Michelle Davis; her daughter-in-law Kathleen Palau; her parents Heinrich and Alma, her sister Gerda Schwemmler, her brother-in-law Werner Schwemmler, and her niece Sabine Schwemmler.Ingrid will be deeply missed; she leaves behind her loving daughter Claudia Kime; her two sons-in-law Tony Kime and Eddie Davis; four grandsons - Jayson (Sarah) Brown, Jason Flood, Joshua (Mar) Davis and Jeremy (Karen) Davis; three granddaughters - Jessica Davis, Sara Palau and Amy (Travis) Bush and her seven great-grandchildren - Sheridan, Jade, Jocelyn, Blake, Heath, Riley and Reed and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be conducted later at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Fisher House Foundation or The Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to acknowledge their gratitude to Heart Homes Annapolis for the care and love given to Ingrid during these past few years. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com