

Iona Sanner (nee Parish)



Passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Howard C. Sanner, Sr.; loving mother of Howard C. Sanner, Jr.; sister of the late George W. Parish, Vera L. Simmons, James M. Parish, and Mary McMasters. Also survived by six nieces, five great nieces, and four great nephews, a number of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Sanner was born and raised in Greensboro, NC. Came to DC in 1941 and worked for the Corps of Engineers during World War II, where she met her future husband.

She was a charter member of Christ United Methodist Church in Landover Hills, MD, where she taught Sunday school for 30 years. She served on every committee of the church and was chairman of the Education Committee for several years.

Visitation will be April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mowatt Memorial United Methodist Church, 40 Ridge Rd., Greenbelt, MD 20770, with service at 11 a.m., and burial at Fort Lincoln Cemetery following.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Board of Child Care, 3300 Gaither Rd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244-9930, or to Mowatt Memorial United Methodist Church, 40 Ridge Rd., Greenbelt, MD 20770.