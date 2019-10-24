The Washington Post

IONE HICKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IONE HICKS.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

IONE ELIZABETH HICKS  

On Monday, October 21, 2019, IONE E. HICKS of Washington, DC passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Sharon Drumming, Stephanie Harris (Linwood), Vanessa Wiggins (Percy) and Greta Hicks; one sister, Glenda Wilson; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Hicks. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.