IONE ELIZABETH HICKS
On Monday, October 21, 2019, IONE E. HICKS of Washington, DC passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Sharon Drumming, Stephanie Harris (Linwood), Vanessa Wiggins (Percy) and Greta Hicks; one sister, Glenda Wilson; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Hicks. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.