BLOUNT Ira Phillips Blount (Age 101) On May 2, 2020, Ira Phillips Blount departed this life at George Washington University Hospital, Washington, DC after a brief illness. He was born on August 17, 1918, in Memphis, Tennessee. Ira attended public schools, studied part-time at LeMoyne College in Memphis and in 1949 enrolled as a part-time work student at Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University). After two years at Tuskegee, he was drafted into the U.S. Army (1941) and stationed at Camp Lee (now Fort Lee), Virginia. Because of his ROTC training, Ira eventually achieved the rank of first sergeant. He trained quartermaster troops for overseas duty. While at Camp Lee, he married Louise Virginia Baker. Honorably discharged from the Army in 1945, Ira returned to Memphis and then in 1950 moved to Washington, DC. He obtained a temporary job with the U.S. Census Bureau. From 1951 to 1983 Ira worked at Dietzgen Corporation, a drafting and surveying firm, where he was promoted to office manager. He joined Asbury United Methodist (UM) Church in 1951. His passion for outreach led him to serve in the food pantry as supervisor for 13 years and assist with the neighbor-to-neighbor breakfast where he enjoyed interacting with the unhoused neighbors in the community. Ira also served with the Worship Committee and the UM Men. He was instrumental in proposing the purchase of handbells and chimes by the UM Men and was a founding member of the Asbury Handbell Choir. He attributes his longevity to his service and activities at Asbury and throughout the community. Since early childhood, Ira has made things with his hands. In the 1970s, through different means, he learned and mastered fifteen different crafts including but not limited to basketry, calligraphy, quilting, origami, tin punching, leather and woodworking, beading, and needlepoint. Ira also taught classes to students of all ages. He has exhibited his work throughout the DC area and, in 2008, received the Nguzo Saba Award from the Ward 7 Arts Collaborative Inc. On August 1, 2009, a 30-munite documentary DVD on Ira's crafts and his life, Ira Blount: The Common Threads That Bind, debuted at Asbury UM Church. To ensure that his crafts are viewed by others to inspire them to use their creative talents, Ira donated over 200 craft items that he had created through the years to the Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum in 2011. He is survived by a niece, Regina Blount-Williams, a nephew, Jay A. Blount, both of Memphis, Tennessee and a host of relatives and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Randolph Scott and the Home Health Aides in the final two years of his life. Their loving care and devotion will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.



