GODWIN IRA DAVID GODWIN, M.D. Ira David Godwin passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Wilson County, NC, October 2, 1930, the son of the former Helen Aerial Moses of Franklin County, NC, and Sidney Godwin of Wilson County, NC. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years and his children. He is now with his savior Jesus Christ whom he walked with his entire life. Ira met the love of his life Betty Jean High of Wilson, NC, when he was in high school and they married while he was in medical school in 1953. She was the perfect outgoing, energetic partner to a full and rich life in the medical and church communities. After graduating from Rock Ridge High School in Wilson County, Ira attended UNC Chapel Hill for both undergraduate and medical school, graduating in 1955. After a year in a pathology internship and a year of pathology residency at NC Memorial Hospital, he joined the US Air Force as a Captain and served two years as Chief, Laboratory Services at Scott AFB, IL. Subsequently, he served as Instructor in Pathology and as Assistant Professor in Pathology at the University of Missouri Medical School, Columbia, MO. Medical credentials included board certification in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and in Nuclear Medicine. In 1961, he and his family moved to Northern Virginia where he was co-founder of American Medical Laboratories and on the staff of several local hospitals. He served as President and CEO of American Medical Laboratories being blessed to work with many consummate laboratory professionals as they grew the laboratory to more than 1000 employees. He was on the early staff of Fairfax Hospital arriving a few days before it opened. In his earlier years he was also a Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology in the George Washington University School of Medicine. Ira was extremely active in medical organizations most notably serving as President of the American Society of Clinical Pathology, the American College of Nuclear Medicine, the Medical Society of Virginia, the Virginia Society for Pathology, and the Fairfax County Medical Society. Also, he was active in the Fairfax United Methodist Church as a church Sunday school teacher, member of many committees including Board of Trustees. He also served as chair of the Administrative Board. Retiring after 40 years in the medical community, he had more time to travel with family and friends and increase his time playing tennis and golf. His love of UNC sports was his main armchair hobby in his latter years. He was very devoted to his family and enjoyed many vacations together including several cruises. Ira is survived by his wife Jean High Godwin of Fairfax; daughter Deborah Wishmyer and husband, James; son Ira David Godwin, Jr. and wife, Brenda; daughter Elizabeth Stevenson Hagan and husband, Michael (deceased James Stevenson); granddaughter Christine Waite and husband, William; grandson Timothy Godwin and wife, Katherine; grandson James Godwin and wife, Hayley; granddaughter Stephanie Wishmyer; grandson Christian Stevenson, granddaughter Angelica Stevenson; great-grandson Liam Waite; great-granddaughter Emma Waite; great-grandson Henry Godwin and great-grandson Thomas Godwin. He is also survived by a sister Patricia Henson of Greensboro, NC; brothers Randolph Godwin of Charleston, SC, and Jerry Godwin of Bel Air, MD. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Ave., Fairfax, VA 22030. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

