IRA L. LEVIN "Larry"
On Friday, December 6, 2019, Ira L. (Larry) Levin of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Martha Nudel; devoted father of Sala Levin and Adam Levin (Julie Sandler); loving brother of Barbara Levin; cherished grandfather of Asher. Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 8, 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno, 4300 N Rogers Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215. The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at Martha Nudel's home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aish Ha'Torah or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.