The Washington Post

IRA LEVIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRA LEVIN.
Service Information
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Arlington Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno
4300 N Rogers Ave
Baltimore, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Martha Nudel's home
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Martha Nudel's home
Notice
Send Flowers

 

IRA L. LEVIN "Larry"  

On Friday, December 6, 2019, Ira L. (Larry) Levin of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Martha Nudel; devoted father of Sala Levin and Adam Levin (Julie Sandler); loving brother of Barbara Levin; cherished grandfather of Asher. Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 8, 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno, 4300 N Rogers Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215. The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at Martha Nudel's home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aish Ha'Torah or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations