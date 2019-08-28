

IRA AUGUSTAVES OLIVER, SR.



On Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Constance Powell Oliver; devoted father of Linette T. Harris, Tira N. Oliver and Ira A. Oliver, Jr. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Karlin L. Harris, Tyler A. Harris and Faith C. Oliver; one great-grandchild, Kolten Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Oliver will lie in state at Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Rd., Fort Washington, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Our father loved flowers, and loved supporting causes that have made an indelible impact throughout his life. Any expression of sympathy is greatly appreciated. Please consider contributions to the , Bishop McNamara High School, Forestville, MD, or Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA in the name of Ira A. Oliver. Online condolences may be made: