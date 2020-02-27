

IRA DAVID SKURNICK



Dr. Ira David Skurnick, 78, of Oakton, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was a career scientist, first with NASA and subsequently with the Department of Defense. Most notable was his 24 -year career at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) as a program manager where he funded cutting edge scientific research that supported the United States Military. His many interests included nature & wildlife photography, dog training, pro & college sports, traveling, Irish music, but, most of all, his family. He was predeceased by his first wife Miriam Carol Skurnick. He is survived by his wife Elaine Skurnick of Oakton, Virginia; son and daughter-in-law Shaw and Angie Skurnick and grandchildren Zachary and Hannah Skurnick of Burke, VA.; sister and brother-in-law Ellen and George Landauer of Merrick, NY; stepchildren Glen Colen of Alexandria, VA and Michele Colen of Malden, MA. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral Home 721 Elden St. Herndon, VA 20170. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to , , or the Foundation.